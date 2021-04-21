The View’s Sunny Hostin Gets Emotional Reacting To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

The View’s Sunny Hostin has been speaking truth to power about the Derek Chauvin case from the very beginning. After the guilty verdict was announced, the former federal prosecutor got emotional on live television.

Hostin said on ABC News, “I've been a lawyer for 27 years, and I remember when I was in law school during my first year, the Rodney King verdict came out and it was an acquittal for four officers who — on video — beat and stomped and tased a man, beat a man 56 times with a baton. I believed my eyes then, so believed my eyes this time with George Floyd."

She continued, "It is so rare that police officers are convicted, because Black men and Black boys are killed by police with impunity in this country — and that is just the truth — at a rate five times more than their white counterparts."

The senior legal correspondent for ABC News also added, "Because I am the mother of an 18-year-old boy who is now in South Africa, and I feel that he is safer in South Africa than he is in his own country, I am so relieved that this is what justice finally looks like for my community.”

Watch her powerful comments below: