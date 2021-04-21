The View’s Sunny Hostin Gets Emotional Reacting To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

The View’s Sunny Hostin has been speaking truth to power about the Derek Chauvin case from the very beginning. After the guilty verdict was announced, the former federal prosecutor got emotional on live television.
Hostin said on ABC News, “I've been a lawyer for 27 years, and I remember when I was in law school during my first year, the Rodney King verdict came out and it was an acquittal for four officers who — on video — beat and stomped and tased a man, beat a man 56 times with a baton. I believed my eyes then, so believed my eyes this time with George Floyd."
She continued, "It is so rare that police officers are convicted, because Black men and Black boys are killed by police with impunity in this country — and that is just the truth — at a rate five times more than their white counterparts."
RELATED: Guilty! Guilty! Guilty! People React To Derek Chauvin Verdict
The senior legal correspondent for ABC News also added, "Because I am the mother of an 18-year-old boy who is now in South Africa, and I feel that he is safer in South Africa than he is in his own country, I am so relieved that this is what justice finally looks like for my community.”
Watch her powerful comments below:
After 14 days of testimony and 11 hours of deliberation, a jury of 12 reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges: 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter.
He could face a maximum sentence of up to 75 years in prison. Chauvin’s sentencing will occur within the next eight weeks, CBS News reports.
The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — will be tried later this summer. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. All parties have pleaded not guilty.
(Photo: Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
COMMENTS