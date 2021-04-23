Watch: Daunte Wright’s Mother Speaks At His Funeral

Yesterday (April 22) was the funeral of Daunte Wright, the unarmed 20-year-old who was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center, Minnosta police. There were many moving moments at Shiloh Temple International Ministries but the most powerful was Daunte’s mother.

"My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars," Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said, "When you walked in the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many."

She continued, “He was so happy and so proud and he always said he couldn't wait to make his son proud. Junior was the joy of his life. And he lived for him every single day. And now, he's not going to be able to see him."

Katie Wright also added, “I never imagined that I'd be standing here. The roles should completely be reversed. My son should be burying me."

Watch below: