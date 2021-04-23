Watch: Daunte Wright’s Mother Speaks At His Funeral

Yesterday (April 22) was the funeral of Daunte Wright, the unarmed 20-year-old who was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center, Minnosta police. There were many moving moments at Shiloh Temple International Ministries but the most powerful was Daunte’s mother.
"My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars," Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said, "When you walked in the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many."
She continued, “He was so happy and so proud and he always said he couldn't wait to make his son proud. Junior was the joy of his life. And he lived for him every single day. And now, he's not going to be able to see him."
Katie Wright also added, “I never imagined that I'd be standing here. The roles should completely be reversed. My son should be burying me."
Watch below:
RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton, Ben Crump Speak Out Following Daunte Wright Killing, Cop Charge
Wright, 20, the father of an infant boy, was killed April 11 when officers stopped him for driving with expired license plate tags, according to police officials and published reports. Discovering that he also had warrants, officers attempted to arrest him, but a short struggle ensued and one of the officers, Kim Potter, pulled out her service weapon and fatally wounded him. Potter’s body cam recorded the entire incident.
Two days later, Brooklyn Center Police chief Tim Gannon said at a press conference that Potter mistook her weapon for her taser. Both Wright and Gannon soon resigned. Wright has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and was released on bond.
(Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS