Derek Chauvin Sentencing Date Set After Murder Conviction

A sentencing date has been set for ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at 1:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 16 after his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday (April 20) of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, nearly a year after video went viral of him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes that proved to be a very convincing piece of evidence for the jury.

The maximum sentence Chauvin faces for the second-degree murder conviction is 40 years in prison. Minnesota sentencing guidelines, however, suggest he’s more likely to receive up to 15, based on his lack of a prior criminal record.

Chauvin has the opportunity to appeal the convictions within 90 days.

Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd on May 25, 2020, was found guilty by a jury after 11 hours of deliberation, and 14 days of testimony.

He could face a maximum sentence of up to 75 years in prison, CBS News reports.

The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — will be tried later this summer. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. All parties have pleaded not guilty.