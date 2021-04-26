Alejandro Diasgranados Surprised With DC Teacher Of The Year Award

A DC Elementary school teacher was overcome with emotion after being surprised with the Teacher of the Year Award.
According to ABC 7, Alejandro Diasgranados, a fourth and fifth-grade Teacher at Aiton Elementary School, was named DC's 2021 Teacher of the Year. "They just inspire me and keep me going every single day," said Diasgranados, who started his teaching career in 2015.
On March 30, Diasgranados was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he was awarded a $50,000 check. "It has not sunk in at all. I mean, I have never even seen a number that big. It's incredible!" This isn't his first appearance. Diasgranados was also featured on the show last October, when he was surprised with laptops for all the students and staff at Aiton Elementary School reports ABC 7.
ABC7 also reports that in 2020 he also received the $10,000 Sanford Teacher Award.
Watch his reaction below:
(Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show)
