Alejandro Diasgranados Surprised With DC Teacher Of The Year Award

A DC Elementary school teacher was overcome with emotion after being surprised with the Teacher of the Year Award.

According to ABC 7, Alejandro Diasgranados, a fourth and fifth-grade Teacher at Aiton Elementary School, was named DC's 2021 Teacher of the Year. "They just inspire me and keep me going every single day," said Diasgranados, who started his teaching career in 2015.

