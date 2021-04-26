Va. Black Man Wounded 10 Times By Deputy Who Mistook His Phone For Gun

A Black man in Northern Virginia, who had been given a ride home by a sheriff's deputy was critically wounded by that same officer later that same day when he reportedly mistook the man’s cordless home telephone for a gun. His family now wants to know why the deputy opened fire at all.

According to USA Today, Isaiah Brown, 32, was walking away from his home in Spotsylvania County, Va., and was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, while at the same time a Spotsylvania deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call at the house. On 911 audio Brown’s voice can be heard arguing with another individual, who he said was his brother, and even threatening him, but he tells the dispatcher he is not armed.



Body camera footage and 911 audio apparently shows the deputy yelling “drop the gun” at Brown and that “he’s got a gun to his head.” He orders Brown to “stop walking toward me” and orders him to stop several times before shooting him.

RELATED: Daunte Wright’s Funeral Brings Calls For Lasting Justice and Protection From Police Violence