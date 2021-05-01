Black Mom, Wife Is First In The World To Earn Ph.D In Exclusive Field Of Study

Alena Maze is a wife, mother of seven, and a renowned YouTuber who is making history in her field of study.

Maze is the first known Black person to earn a Ph.D. in Survey Methodology, who was inspired to pursue a career in the field because of her passion for math and health.

According to Black News, Maze earned her Master of Science degree in Mathematics from Georgetown University and pursued her Survey Methodology doctorate from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Taking to Facebook, Maze relayed an example of what she’ll be doing in her field.

