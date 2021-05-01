New Jersey Teacher Probed After Calling George Floyd A ‘Criminal’ During Zoom Rant

A New Jersey high school teacher is accused of cursing at students and calling George Floyd a “f*****g criminal” during a series of racist rants, according to various media reports Friday (April 30).

Jersey City Dickson High School teacher Howard Zlotkin’s first alleged meltdown over a Zoom call was captured by a student and shared with the news outlet this week, according to NBC New York. It occurred during a class discussion about climate change.

“If you think I’m privileged then f**k you, because my daughter thinks I’m privileged and I don’t speak to her,” the science teacher said in the video. “I hear people whining and crying about Black Lives Matter, but George Floyd was a f***ing criminal and he got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn’t comply and the bottom line is we make him a f***ing hero.”

