Black LGBTQ Teen Found Hanging From A Tree In Boston Suburb

The death of Mikayla Miller is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office after the 16-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Hopkinton, Massachusetts on April 18.

CBS Boston reported that flowers mark the spot where Miller was found on a trail off West Main Street located behind the apartments where she lived.

Mikayla’s mother turned to social media and shared a post that accused police of turning a blind eye to the children who she said bullied, ambushed, and murdered her daughter.

“My daughter was jumped by a group of kids on Saturday April 17th, 2021, and was then murdered hours later in Hopkinton, tied to a tree and left,” read the statement allegedly from Miller’s mother and tweeted by Violence in Boston Inc.