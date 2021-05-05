Kamala Harris Makes History As First Vice President With Figure In Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Kamala Harris will become the first vice president to be immortalized in New York's famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, which is slated to unveil her likeness and that of President Joe Biden later this year, according to NBC News.

The museum released a sneak peek of developing images of Harris and Biden, which were done by a team of London studio artists. They created the clay heads and used hundreds of images of their subjects to achieve exact likeness,writes the Denver Channel.

The museum said the heads took six weeks to sculpt, and the figures will take between four to six months to complete, reported the Denver Channel.

“We’re honored to create a figure for Vice President Harris and reflect this significant moment in U.S. history for guests inside Madame Tussauds New York,” said Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds.

The outfits Harris and Biden wore at the 46th presidential inauguration ceremony will be duplicated for their wax figures. Madame Tussauds plans to unveil the figures later this year and place them in the “Oval Office” experience at Madame Tussauds New York, according to the Denver Channel.