3 Romance Novels Written By Stacey Abrams Set For Reissue

Stacey Abrams has run for the office of Georgia governor, registered 800,000 new voters in the Peach State via her Fair Fight organization, and became a Democratic powerhouse all within the last four years. But prior to her success in politics, Abrams wrote romance novels.

Now, the romance writer turned politician turned organizer is giving people a chance to get their hands on a copy of her past works. According to a statement obtained by NPR, the 47-year-old is reissuing her first three novels, which were originally printed about 20 years ago.

Via publisher Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, Rules of Engagement, The Art of Desire and Power of Persuasion – a trilogy written under the pen name Selena Montgomery – will be available for purchase in 2022.

RELATED: NAACP Image Awards: 10 Times Stacey Abrams Was The Political Warrior Of Our Dreams

"As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me," said Abrams in a statement. "The characters and their adventures are what I'd wished to read as a young Black woman — stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting."