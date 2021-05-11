Chester, South Carolina Elects All-Black City Council

Chester, South Carolina has officially elected its first-ever all Black city council.

According to The Herald of Rock Hill, Chester voters elected four new members to City Council on Tuesday (May 4), which made the nine-member group completely African American.

Chester’s population of 5400 is about 64 percent Black but didn’t elect its first Black council member until 1987, according to the Associated Press.

The Chester City Council is made up of two members from each of the city’s four wards as well as the mayor.

The city elected its first African American mayor in 1997.