George Floyd: Trial For Three Cops Charged With Manslaughter Pushed To March

Former Minnieapolos police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were set to face trial on August 23 on charges of manslaughter and aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, but now the trial date has been pushed back to March 2022.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Peter Cahill delayed the trial to allow the publicity from the Derek Chauvin trial to calm down, and so the federal case can go forward first. However, a trial date for the federal case has not been set.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Thao, Kueng, Lane and Chauvin for the May 25 killing of George Floyd.

According to CNN, the indictment says Derek Chauvin deprived George Floyd of the right to be free from "unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer."

Touu Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged in connection with their failure to intervene. All four of them are also charged with failing to give medical aid to Floyd.

The indictment reads, "the defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd."

Thao, Kueng and Lane have been charged with aiding and abetting convicted ex-cop Chauvin in committing second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on all counts of murder and manslaughter on April 20, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

