Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is The Latest Public Servant Confronted By Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to confront Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber on Wednesday, accusing her of supporting “terrorists” and “radical socialism.”



According to The Washington Post, the Georgia and New York congresswomen were seen exiting the chamber when Greene twice shouted “hey Alexandria!” When Oscasio-Cortez kept walking, Greene continued to berate her, asking why she supports ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, calling them “terrorist” groups.

Greene also said that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” ideas by not debating her.



"You don't care about the American people," Greene, who is known for her alignment with the far-right and is a vocal sympathizer of former president Donald Trump, shouted, according to the Post. "Why do you support terrorists and ANTIFA?"



Ocasio-Cortez apparently did not pay Greene any attention other than simply throwing up her hands however, her office has issued a response to the confrontation, according to the Post.



“Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” said her spokesperson Lauren Hitt in a statement. “We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.”



Hitt is referring to Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who decided to move her office away from Greene’s in the Longworth Office Building because of Greene’s failure to wear a mask in the House hallway after she was asked repeatedly. "A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway,” Bush tweeted on January 29. “She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety.”



Greene tweeted on Thursday morning, continuing an angry tirade against Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a “fraud and hypocrite,” and also accusing her of supporting Palestenian nationalist group Hamas, which is embroiled in a military conflict in the Middle East's Gaza Strip.