Dunkin’ Customer Dies After Being Knocked Out By Employee Who Claims He Hurled Racial Slur

Corey Pujols is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly knocked out a 77-year-old man, which reportedly led to his death.

Investigators say the 27-year-old Dunkin’ manager got into an altercation with the man, whose name hasn’t been released, after he complained about the drive-thru window service at the Tampa, Florida, location.

According to FOX13, court records show he parked his car and went inside the coffee shop. Pujols says he punched the customer because he repeatedly called him a racial slur during the ensuing argument. The man fell and hit his head and later died of his injuries during the alleged assault, the report says.

