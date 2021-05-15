Don Lemon Announces ‘CNN Tonight’ Departure

Don Lemon has officially announced his departure from CNN Tonight.

On Friday (May 14), the news anchor revealed that last night’s program would be his final one, which came as a shock to many on Twitter.

“It’s been really really great. This is the last night that will be ‘CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,'” Lemon said at the end of Friday’s episode. “So, I appreciate all the years of ‘CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,’ but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”

Lemon later took to his Twitter account to clarify that he’s not leaving CNN, just his program in its current structure.

“So I got back down to my office after the show — everybody calm down,” he said in a video he posted. “I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon’.

He added: “I am not leaving CNN, so you will have to tune in Monday at 10 o’clock to see. That’s it. So relax, I’m not leaving.”

