Don Lemon Asks Internet To ‘Calm Down’ After His Shocking CNN Announcement

(Photo By: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The veteran anchor clarifies his plans after leading people to believe he was leaving his anchor desk.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Don Lemon asked everyone to “calm down” Friday (May 14) night after he appeared to hint at the end of that evening’s CNN Tonight with Don Lemon broadcast that he’s leaving the network.

It turned out that the veteran anchor was teasing a new name for his show.

CNN explained on Saturday (May 15) that CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is indeed ending it’s seven-year run. Starting Monday, the program will be named Don Lemon Tonight.

The confusion started when Lemon signed off Friday with a comment suggesting that it was his last show.

"It's been really, really great. This is the last night that will be CNN Tonight With Don Lemon. So, I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, but changes are coming, and I will fill you in," he stated.

Later that evening, Lemon posted a video on social media saying that he’s not leaving the network.

“Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

In the video, Lemon said, “Everybody calm down, I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. I’m not leaving CNN.

He followed that up on Saturday with another tweet, apologizing for the social media frenzy he ignited.

“Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE,” he wrote.

Lemon joined CNN in 2006 and has hosted CNN Tonight since 2014.

(Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

