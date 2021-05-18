Flyers Printed With ‘Africa For Africans’ And Other Racist Statements Circulated In Redmond, Washington

Flyers with racist messages have been circulating in Redmond, Washington.

According to King 5, at least six flyers were with racist images and text that read "Africa for Africans" and "Asia for Asians."

One resident named Morgan Prater removed the flyers and told King 5, "There are kids in the area that walk around on those same streets and I mean, they're not always white kids. I don't think that people should have to see that. And especially like kids, families, people who have come here for a better life, who have lived here their entire life, and are now being told that they're not welcome."

RELATED: FBI Opening Investigation Into Andrew Brown Jr.’s Fatal Shooting

Another resident saw flyers approximately three miles from where Parter saw the flyers.

KING 5 reports the city said “they're looking into it.” The details of their investigation is unclear.