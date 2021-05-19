Man Who Waved Rifle During BLM Protest Is Running For Senate

Mark McCloskey, who went viral along with his wife Patricia for waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer in St. Louis, announced he’s running for U.S. Senate in Missouri in 2022.

Speaking with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday (May 18), the personal injury lawyer said a higher power caused him to make a run for political office.

"God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob," McCloskey told Carlson. "And it really did wake me up."

Earlier yesterday, the Federal Election Commission’s website showed “Mark McCloskey for Missouri” was registered while website mccloskeyforsenate.com has also been created.

The McCloskey were indicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. The GOP have since propped them up as an example of “stand your ground,” a law that is active in many states across the country, including Missouri.

RELATED: Man Who Pointed Assault Rifle At Black Lives Matter Protesters Looking At Possible Senate Run

McCloskey will be going up against incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt. The GOP is already grappling with the candidacy of former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in disgrace in 2018 over allegations he had an affair with his hairdresser and blackmailed and sexually assaulted her.

The McCloskeys spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention and were supported by former President Trump, who said it was “disgraceful” that they were being charged.