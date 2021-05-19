Trending:

Man Who Waved Rifle During BLM Protest Is Running For Senate

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. An affidavit in a court case shows that the white St. Louis couple who stood outside their mansion with guns during a protest have pulled a gun before. Mark McCloskey says in the affidavit that they pointed a gun at a neighbor once as a warning to stay off their property. They claim they own a small piece of land, while trustees of their private street say they own it. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

Mark McCloskey is currently a personal injury lawyer.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Mark McCloskey, who went viral along with his wife Patricia for waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer in St. Louis, announced he’s running for U.S. Senate in Missouri in 2022.

Speaking with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday (May 18), the personal injury lawyer said a higher power caused him to make a run for political office.

"God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob," McCloskey told Carlson. "And it really did wake me up."

Earlier yesterday, the Federal Election Commission’s website showed “Mark McCloskey for Missouri” was registered while website mccloskeyforsenate.com has also been created.

The McCloskey were indicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. The GOP have since propped them up as an example of “stand your ground,” a law that is active in many states across the country, including Missouri.

McCloskey will be going up against incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt. The GOP is already grappling with the candidacy of former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in disgrace in 2018 over allegations he had an affair with his hairdresser and blackmailed and sexually assaulted her.

The McCloskeys spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention and were supported by former President Trump, who said it was “disgraceful” that they were being charged.

(Photo: Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

