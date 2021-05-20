Don Lemon Makes Debut On New CNN Show

Don Lemon shocked social media when he hinted at a big change that caused people to assume he was leaving CNN at the end of his May 14 show. The real story was that the anchor’s show would be getting a name change, CNN explained. As of May 15, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon ended it’s seven-year run and is now called Don Lemon Tonight.

The new show premiered Monday, May 17.

The anchor said, "We may have a new name, but we have the same mission ... [an] even stronger mission. To have the kinds of conversations America needs to move ahead as a country."

He also added, "Whether you like it or not, we're going to tell the truth on this show.”

Lemon joined CNN in 2006 and has hosted CNN Tonight since 2014.

See the clip below of him in his office setting up the show right before the newly named show made it’s debut on air.