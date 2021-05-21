Chicago Woman Claims Rappers Confessed To Her Husband’s Murder In Music Video

A Chicago woman whose husband was murdered last summer is claiming that the people who killed him rapped about his death in a song and subsequent music video.

According to CBS Chicago, Asiah Carter says she believes the lyrics are a confession and is trying to get authorities involved.

“It was so disturbing because nobody in the entire state of Illinois had claimed Aaron’s death until these guys did,” she told the news station. “They literally sang about it, and they continue to mock him. It’s not fair to kill people and mock their families. It’s not trendy.”

Carter’s husband, Aaron, was killed when someone opened fire into the back of a home in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood last August.

“They gave so many clear details about his murder,” she said, claiming the details matched up even without the rappers saying the Aaron’s name.

“That’s Aaron. He hopped the gate. That’s all the similar things that happened with Aaron’s murder,” Carter said while watching the visual. “You see how they’re in the alley in the backyard? Right on 75th. It was so disturbing because nobody in the entire state of Illinois had claimed Aaron’s death until these guys did.”

Chicago police are currently investigating Aaron’s murder, however no one has been charged. “Hopefully, hopefully these songs and videos can be used against them and prosecute them for Aarons murder,” Carter said. “It would mean so much. It would be justice, a resolution.”

Watch Asiah Carter’s story below.