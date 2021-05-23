Atatiana Jefferson’s Sister Files $10 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit

In 2019, Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was fatally shot by a Texas police officer through the window of her home as she played video games with her nephew.

Now, her sister has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, seeking $10 million in damages, according to CNN. The new lawsuit shows that the sister, Ashley Carr, filed a suit against the City of Fort Worth, Mayor Betsy Price, former police chief Ed Kraus and former police officer Aaron Dean.

In the suit, Carr alleges that Fort Worth “failed to properly train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel or otherwise properly equip and control officers including those who are known, or who should have been known, to engage in the use of excessive force and/or deadly force.”