Sasha Johnson Shooting: Five Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

Five men between the ages of 17 and 28 have reportedly been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after British activist Sasha Johnson was left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in London early Sunday (May 23).

According to the BBC, the 27-year-old, who is known as a leading voice in Black Lives Matter and other antiracist demonstrations in the UK is hospitalized in critical condition. Searches are also being carried out at two addresses in London’s Peckham district.

The shooting happened during a house party when a group of men are said to have entered the premises where it took place. Officers initially arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon following a stop-and-search in South London. He was reportedly arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug possession.

As the investigation continued, police were led to another London addresswhere three men, ages 18, 19 and 28, were all arrested on suspicion of affray -- or fighting in a public place -- and drug possession. After a police chase, a fifth man, 25, was held later in the evening.

The Metropolitan Police said all five were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Johnson is also known as a leader of the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), a Black British political movement. People who know her said she has received death threats although police have said they did not believe this was a targeted attack. London Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari said detectives were “not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to this incident," according to the BBC.