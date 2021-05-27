Trending:

Body Of Missing Chicago Woman Found, Shot To Death

Kendra Gardner was last seen on Saturday.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Kendra Gardner, a 41-year-old missing woman who has been missing since Saturday (May 22), has been found dead in Chicago, police said.

According to the Chicago Sun-TImes, Gardner’s body was discovered Tuesday evening (May 25) slumped over in the front seat of a gold Cadillac sedan. An autopsy report from Wednesday determined Gardner died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police discovered Gardner’s body on Tuesday after responding to a call of an unconscious man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. However, when officers arrived at the scene they only found Gardner in the passenger seat with what looked like a bullet wound in her neck.

Earlier on Tuesday, police had filed a missing persons report for Gardner, who was reportedly last seen on Chicago’s South Side.

Patch.com reports detectives have obtained private surveillance footage and used a license plate to track the vehicle Gardner was found in, which had last been seen travelling on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive.

