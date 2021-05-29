Star-Studded Black Wall Street ‘Remember & Rise’ Event Cancelled

Remember & Rise, a centennial memorial event remembering the 1921 Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre, has been cancelled, reports say.

According to Deadline, the commission behind the star-studded occasion cited “unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers” as the reason for the cancellation. John Legend was scheduled to headline the event, with Stacey Abrams as the keynote speaker. The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper was tapped to emcee.

“The Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon’s commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time,” A statement received by Deadline reads. “We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year. We apologize for the disappointment and any inconvenience caused to ticketholders; if rescheduled, ticketholders will be notified first.”

Other celebrities slated to attend the event were America’s Got Talent Season 15 winner Brandon Leake, Watchman’s Damon Lindelof and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, via video presentation.

The Tulsa Race Massacre happened between May 31 and June 1, 1921, which resulted in the burning of the Greenwood District, which at the time, was one of the wealthiest Black communities in the United States and earning it the name “Black Wall Street.” Thirty-nine people, including 26 Blacks and 13 whites, were killed according to a 2001 Oklahoma commission.