Detroit Woman Gets Expensive Ticket For Talking Too Loud On Sidewalk

In Detroit, a woman received a fine – all for speaking too loudly outdoors on her cellphone.

Diamond Robinson says she was approached by one of her neighbors while walking up and down a road she lives near in Eastpointe, Michigan, and asked if she could “talk lower” or get off the device, FOX2.

"One of those things she said," Robinson recalled in speaking with the television news outlet. "And I said 'Get out of my face,' and I proceeded to walk past her. She is saying whatever she is saying, three minutes later, Eastpointe police pulls up."

That’s when Robinson started up Facebook Live to record what was going on.

"I'm not doing anything wrong by walking up and down the street talking on my phone," Robinson said in video she recorded.

Police subsequently issued her a ticket over being a “public nuisance” and fined Robinson $385.

"There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property, in my own neighborhood, on my own block," she told FOX2.

Robinson says the incident is causing her to have security cameras installed outside her home. She also told the news station she plans on fighting the ticket and has a message for her neighbor.

"Leave me alone, what's going on, are you upset? What did I do to you?" said Robinson.

She added: "A lot of these things are being pushed under the rug and they don't need to. We can sit here all day and we can chant, we can riot, and we can do all of those things (but) that is not going to make a change if you don't speak up at that time, at that moment."