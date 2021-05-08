Why Michelle Obama Is Cautious About Chauvin Verdict

While Michelle Obama issued a statement after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd, she hadn’t spoken about it in a public forum, until now, that is.

In a preview to Monday (May 10)’s CBS This Morning, the forever first lady was asked by anchor Gayle King to further expand on her thoughts about the trial verdict.

“We know that while we’re all breathing a sigh of relief over the verdict, there’s still work to be done. And so we, we can’t sort of say, ‘Great. That happened. Let’s move on,'” Mrs. Obama told King. “I know that people in the Black community don’t feel that way because many of us still live in fear.”

Obama says the Chauvin verdict still doesn’t alleviate the fear Black Americans feel while doing everyday tasks and activities, expressing worry about her own daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“Every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them,” she said. “The fact that they are good students and polite girls. But maybe they’re playing their music a little loud. Maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption. The innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts.”

Additionally, Obama says communication and education is key, and that no one should have a bias against African Americans.

“I think we have to talk about it more. And we have to ask our fellow citizens to listen a bit more, and to believe us, and to know we don’t wanna be out there marching,” she told King. “I mean, all those Black Lives Matters kids, they’d rather not have to worry about this. They’re takin’ to the streets because they have to. They’re trying to have people understand that we’re real folks, and the fear that many have of so many of us is irrational. And it’s based on a history that is just, it’s sad and it’s dark. And it’s time for us to move beyond that.”

Michelle Obama is the executive producer of the Netflix show Waffles and Mochi, a children’s program that focuses on teaching kids the value of eating healthy through stories and traditions from around the world. Via CBS This Morning on Monday, she’ll reveal Waffles and Mochi’s next adventure.

Watch the interview preview below.