Barack Obama Reveals Death Of Family Dog ‘Bo’

Former President Barack Obama revealed on Saturday that the former “first dog” Bo has passed away. He was roughly 12 years old.

Taking to his social media accounts, Mr. Obama let everyone know how much Bo meant to their family.

"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion," he captioned in a post on his Instagram account featuring a picture of Bo running alongside him in the White House. "For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between."

Obama added: “He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”