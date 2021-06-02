Michelle Obama Shares Her Graduation Pic And Congratulates The Class Of 2021

Schools across the country are celebrating their graduations and they are getting some love from Michelle Obama. The former First Lady also threw it back to her graduation day by sharing a very special picture.

Mrs. Obama wrote on Instagram to the class of 2021, “From navigating virtual learning to finding new ways to develop relationships with teachers and classmates — while somehow submitting your assignments on time — you overcame so much this year with grace and humor. You should be incredibly proud of everything you’ve accomplished.”

She also added, “In a year when so much of society — so much of humanity — slowed down for a bit, you all pushed yourselves harder. In a year defined by so much difficulty and loss, you never gave up or called it quits. Instead, you studied. You marched. You kept one another safe. And you took those first steps toward building a brighter future not just for yourselves but for all of us.”

Obama closed with, “Congratulations again, graduates. I’ll be rooting for you in the months and years ahead.”

See the post below, which includes a throwback of Mrs. Obama’s graduation picture: