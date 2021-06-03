Son Of Former Florida State Sen. Daphne Campbell Fatally Shot

Jason Dwayne Campbell, the son of former Florida state Senator Daphne Campbell, was found shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in North Miami-Dade County.
On June 2, Campbell broke the tragic news on Facebook, writing, “I did not know a mother should bury a child rather a child should bury their parents. I know God said I wouldn't leave you nor forsaken you. Oh God I loss [sic] my baby son in sensible [sic] way with gun violence while he was sleeping, the killer do not have no heart and killed my son, my handsome son and left three kids fatherless.”
RELATED: Boosie Badazz Shot In Dallas: Report
There are few details about the fatal shooting but the Miami Herald reports police say Jason Campbell was shot once in the chest.
The outlet also reports, “According to a law enforcement source, police are seeking to arrest a 24-year-old Miramar woman who is the ex-girlfriend of Campbell’s current girlfriend. The woman was seen on video surveillance entering the apartment complex, and was also identified by a witness entering his apartment. She is expected to be charged with murder.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Daphne Campbell was a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2016 and a member of the Florida State Senate from 2016 to 2018.
(Photo: AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
COMMENTS