Son Of Former Florida State Sen. Daphne Campbell Fatally Shot

Jason Dwayne Campbell, the son of former Florida state Senator Daphne Campbell, was found shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in North Miami-Dade County.

On June 2, Campbell broke the tragic news on Facebook, writing, “I did not know a mother should bury a child rather a child should bury their parents. I know God said I wouldn't leave you nor forsaken you. Oh God I loss [sic] my baby son in sensible [sic] way with gun violence while he was sleeping, the killer do not have no heart and killed my son, my handsome son and left three kids fatherless.”