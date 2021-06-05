Black Father Of Three Slain By Minneapolis Police Sparks Fresh Protests Against Violence

Family and friends of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. want the body camera footage of his arrest attempt, which led to his death, released.

According to USA Today, authorities did not immediately release the man’s name, however, people close to the 32-year-old father of three have. And they want answers.

In a statement to the news outlet, the U.S. Marshals Service said that its task force was trying to arrest the man on a state warrant for illegal possession of a firearm. They claim Smith “failed to comply with officers’ commands” and "produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”

Additionally, State investigators said a handgun and a spent cartridge found inside Smith’s parked car indicate he also fired his gun. No footage of the incident has been released by authorities.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said there is no dash cam footage of the shooting, and the U.S. Marshals Service does not allow body cameras for officers on the task force.

A crowd of protesters formed on Thursday afternoon (June 3) as a result of the news of the shooting. Shelly Hopkins, who was in a longtime relationship with Smith, told the Associated Press he didn't deserve to be killed.

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” she said. “But I know him. And he didn’t deserve that... He had the best heart out of anybody I’ve ever met in my life.”

Smith’s family and friends are demanding transparency and called for the release of all footage from security and surveillance cameras in the area. They also want to know the identity of the officers involved and don’t believe there’s no video of what happened.