VP Kamala Harris’ Plane Lands Safely After ‘Technical Issue’

Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane had to land after a technical issue in the sky.

On June 6, Harris was en route to Latin America but had to return to Joint Base Andrews after the aircraft had a "technical issue,"according to CNN.



Harris' chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders said in a statement, "It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns.”

The print pooler on board Air Force Two also reported "there was an unusual noise that came from the landing gear when we took off but the landing back at JBA was completely normal."

See the clip below of Harris deboarding the plane: