US Vice President Kamala Harris waves upon arrival at the Aeropuerto Internacional La Aurora in Guatemala City on June 6, 2021. - US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Guatemala and Mexico this week, bringing a message of hope to a region hammered by Covid-19 and which is the source of most of the undocumented migrants seeking entry to the US. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

VP Kamala Harris’ Plane Lands Safely After ‘Technical Issue’

She was en route to Latin America.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane had to land after a technical issue in the sky.

On June 6, Harris was en route to Latin America but had to return to Joint Base Andrews after the aircraft had a "technical issue,"according to CNN

Harris' chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders said  in a statement, "It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns.”

The print pooler on board Air Force Two also reported "there was an unusual noise that came from the landing gear when we took off but the landing back at JBA was completely normal."

See the clip below of Harris deboarding the plane:

Harris boarded a new Air Force Two at 4:19 p.m. on June 6. The trip includes  stops in Guatemala and Mexico.

Harris is spearheading the Biden administration plan to tackle immigration. She is expected to announce new measures on smuggling, trafficking and anti-corruption efforts on Monday (June 7), according to the Associated Press

(Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

