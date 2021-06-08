Family Of 8-Year-Old Killed During Rayshard Brooks Protests To Sue City Of Atlanta

The family of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was fatally shot during summer protests in Atlanta last year, is suing Atlanta’s city government, alleging a councilwoman, the police chief and mayor allowed the “lawlessness, violence and vigilantism" that led to the young girl's death.

On Monday (June 7), Turner’s parents spoke to reporters about their daughter, who was a soccer player, cheerleader and high-achieving third grader in Atlanta’s Bankhead community.

"None of what we're doing will ever bring our baby back. Her life is priceless," said her mother, Charmaine Turner. "We're forced to live through this day by day. We deserve justice. Someone needs to be held accountable."

Secoriea was slain on July 4, 2020, when a group of men carrying weapons stopped the car she was riding in with her mother at a makeshift barrier and began shooting at the vehicle. Police believe as many as four people may have been involved in the incident, but the only arrest made in the case was July 16, when Julian Conley, 19, turned himself in to authorities. He was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Secoriey Williamson, Secoriea’s father, says his family shouldn’t have to sue the city. "My daughter should be here with us. We (aren't) supposed to be here. In a million years, we don't [sic] expect to be here."

Wendy’s International is also named in the suit, since it was at one of their location’s drive-thru that Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer, and where a later demonstration took place in which the shots that killed the girl were fired. The family alleges the company had a duty to keep the property safe during the ensuing demonstrations.

CNN reports that the complaint filed on Monday claims numerous failings by city leaders, including that they were negligent in failing to respond to armed vigilantes who had gathered alongside peaceful protesters at the fast food restaurant.