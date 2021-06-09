Florida Rep. Val Demings To Challenge Marco Rubio In Run For U.S. Senate

Rep. Val Demings announced Wednesday she is running for U.S. Senate and in doing so will be attempting to oust Florida’s Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who has served since 2011, from office.



With a win, Democrats would push the current 50-50 split in the Senate further in their favor. They have had a slight advantage since the elections of Georgia senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and Vice President Kamala Harris who would cast tie breaking votes.



A win would also make her the third Black woman to become a senator, after Carol Mosely Braun, who served from 1993 to 1999 and Harris, who was in the senate from 2017 until she joined the Biden White House. In her announcement, she emphasized her humble beginnings and determination to lead.

“When you grow up in the South poor, Black and female, you have to have faith in progress and opportunity,” said Demings in her three-minute-long campaign video, “My father was a janitor and my mother was a maid. She said, ‘Never tire of doing good, never tire.

“I’ve never tired of standing up for what I believe is right,” she continued. “Now I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: never tire.”

