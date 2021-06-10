Andrew Brown Jr. Died From Gunshot Wound To Head, Autopsy Says

Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man fatally shot in April by Elizabeth City, North Carolina sheriff’s deputies, died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head,” according to autopsy results released Thursday (June 10).

The Associated Press reports that Brown, 42, was also shot in the right arm and suffered lacerations and other wounds. Low levels of methamphetamine were found in his bloodstream, however the autopsy suggested it “likely did not play a role in Mr. Brown’s cause or manner of death,” which was homicide.

Outside of the manner in which Brown died, there were few new details coming from the autopsy report. Since the shooting, members of the Elizabeth City community have marched in protest of Brown Jr.’s death and are calling for police reform.

Brown was shot and killed by deputies while they executed a search warrant on April 21. Witnesses say Brown was driving away at the time and deputies fired several rounds, killing him.

Seven deputies were placed on administrative leave and three others resigned due to what happened. The three who left their jobs were not directly involved in the shooting, says Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, according to local station WAVY.

Family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter told reporters after the incident that shots were heard from the instant the clip started with Brown's car in his driveway and his hands on the steering wheel.

Cherry-Lassiter said Brown did not try to back away until after deputies ran up to his car and began shooting, and he did not pose a threat to deputies. "He finally decides to try to get away and he backs out, not toward officers at all," Cherry-Lassiter said.

Last week, one of the deputies who fired his gun at Brown handed in his resignation last week, the AP reports. An FBI probe into the shooting is ongoing.