Harvard-Bound Teen Offers To Give $40,000 Scholarship To Someone Else

A 17-year-old Harvard-bound student has offered to give her $40,000 scholarship to someone else.
According to CBS News, Verda Tetteh, who is graduating from Fitchburg High School in Massachusetts, received a full scholarship to Harvard and won an additional $40,000 scholarship from her school.
While speaking at the graduation ceremony, Tetteh said, "I am so very grateful for this but I also know that I am not the one who needs this the most."
She also added, “I’m excited to see who it helps and how that changes their life, so I am so happy that God gave me the strength to do that.”
The teen received a standing ovation.
Tetteh told CBS News, "It just was the thought that someone sitting here might have a struggle like my mom did when she was going to community college.”
Rosemary, her mother, moved Verda to the U.S. when she was a child from their native of Ghana. She told CBS News, "I was just happy, I stood up and started shouting so loud! I was afraid those in front of me would be like, 'Why is she that loud?' But I was so happy with her decision.”
It’s not yet been announced who will receive the $40,000 scholarship.
Tetteh will study chemistry at Harvard.
