Milwaukee Woman Accused Of Setting Sleeping Husband On Fire

A Milwaukee woman is accused of setting her husband on fire while he was sleeping.

According to CBS 58, charges were filed against Tuhonsty Marie Smith and they include arson of a building, first degree recklessly endangering safety and mayhem, domestic abuse assessments. The court reportedly determined she will undergo a competency evaluation following her initial appearance.

Henry Williams, the victim, told police his wife’s behavior had recently changed during the few days prior to the alleged arson.

Williams said he woke up during the early morning hours of June 3 and realized his hair was on fire and tried to put it out with his bare hands. He then reportedly grabbed his three-year-old daughter from her room and ran out of the house. Williams told authorities that Smith was the only other person in the house.

The property owner where Williams and Smith lived is also a long-time family friend of Williams. She says she’s “heartbroken” for him.

"Because I've known Henry since he was a kid, just heartbroken for him,” Denise Wilson told the news station. "The house is just a thing and that's why you have insurance but as long as he's going to be ok, that's my main concern."

Williams suffered second and third-degree burns. A GoFundMe page has since been created to help raise money for his medical costs and recovery.

Wilson says Williams is out of the hospital and hopes he has a quick recovery. "I'm just glad he was able to get the baby out and that he's going to be ok," she told CBS 58. "It'll be a long road to recovery with his burns but ultimately he'll be ok."

Smith is slated to make a second court appearance later this month following the completion of her competency report.