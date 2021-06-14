Trending:

Gayle King Shares Photo Of Herself Holding Daughter Kirby Bumpus’ Baby Bump

The ‘CBS This Morning’ co-host will be a grandma in September, after first announcing the news on the ‘Ellen’ show.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Gayle King will be a grandma come September, and her only daughter Kirby Bumpus is showing off her baby bump. On Sunday (June 14), King shared a series of photos of her family, which featured two images of the CBS This Morning co-host and the mother-to-be. 

“VACATION officially underway!” King started the beginning of her post, mentioning that she was visiting her daughter in Los Angeles. “... Swipe left FIRST GRANDCHILD on the way!”

She added, “Fav daughter [Kirby Bumpus] baby is cooking.” 

King was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year where she confirmed that her daughter was pregnant after happily talking about her Bumpus’ intimate wedding to her husband Virgil Miller. 

The couple wed at Oprah Winfrey’s Santa Barbara home in December. 

