Gayle King Shares Photo Of Herself Holding Daughter Kirby Bumpus’ Baby Bump

Gayle King will be a grandma come September, and her only daughter Kirby Bumpus is showing off her baby bump. On Sunday (June 14), King shared a series of photos of her family, which featured two images of the CBS This Morning co-host and the mother-to-be.

“VACATION officially underway!” King started the beginning of her post, mentioning that she was visiting her daughter in Los Angeles. “... Swipe left FIRST GRANDCHILD on the way!”

