Morehouse Professor Helped To Detain Unruly Man On Delta Flight

A Morehouse College professor on a cross-country trip got more than he bargained for when he reportedly joined other passengers to help detain an unruly, off-duty flight attendant on a Delta flight over the weekend.

According to Atlanta station WXIA, the plane was flying from Los Angeles to Atlanta on the evening of June 12. Rashaun Williams said he was seated next to the man before a confrontation erupted.

“He was exhibiting some weird behavior and asked me a bunch of personal questions: What’s your name? What do you do? Where do you live in Atlanta? Can I get your phone number? Do you have a business card?” Williams, a Morehouse alumnus and adjunct professor in the school’s Business and Economic division, told the station.

RELATED: Dave East Accuses Delta Airlines Flight Attendants Of Racism After He Was Taken Off Of A Flight

Williams said that not long after the man asked him the series of questions he tried to take control of the flight’s PA system. Subsequently, the captain pleaded for help.

“We'd like all strong males to the front of the aircraft to handle a problem passenger,” the captain said, according to the viral video of the incident.

“As soon as I stood up, he’s coming right towards me, facing me,” Williams said, according to WXIA.

“I immediately jump, grabbed his shoulders, pulled his hood over his head, pull him to the ground. Now, I’m holding him on the ground and he’s kicking, someone’s grabbing his feet.”