Nooses Discovered Hanging At NC Pharmaceutical Plant

In North Carolina, officials at a pharmaceutical plant have begun investigating the discovery of two nooses at a construction site within the past two weeks.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Merck, as well as local authorities in Durham County, are looking into the incidents. Plant management notified employees that they found the first noose in early June while the second one was reported to the Durham County Sheriff's Office last week.

Durham County Sheriff's Office spokesperson David Bowser said Monday (June 14) there was “insufficient evidence to determine whether this incident was motivated by bias or hate.”

Additionally, Bowser said investigators haven’t discovered any witnesses with details about what happened and that an investigation is ongoing.