Man Accused of Brutally Killing Girlfriend, Daughter, Stabbing Son, Defends Self In Court, Yells At Jury

A Florida man acting as his own attorney at his death penalty trial, but exhibiting erratic behavior in his opening statement this week, even yelling at the jury, forced his 11-year-old son to describe how his father injured him while allegedly killing his mother and sister.



Ronnie Oneal III is accused of the 2018 shooting and fatal beating of his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, 33, also of killing their 9-year-old daughter, who had cerebral palsy, with a hatchet, and of stabbing their 8-year-old son, who survived. Prosecutors say Oneal then set their Tampa-area house on fire afterward.



The boy, now 11, testified in court via remote video, describing what happened to him and his family. But when cross examined by his father, who asked him “How did I hurt you?” He said: “You stabbed me.” Then he described how his father doused, then ignited the house, the Associated Press reported.



Florida Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon said in court when the boy escaped the burning home, “The first words that came out of this brave boy’s mouth: ‘My daddy killed my mommy.' "



But Oneal, 32, told jurors that investigators were trying to set him up and coerced his son to testify against him.



“The evidence is going to show that I love my children,” Oneal said. “The evidence will not show you that my son witnessed me beat his mom to death, nor did he witness me shoot his mom. In fact, he didn’t witness much at all.”

Editor’s Note: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers.

