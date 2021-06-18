Massive Bronze George Floyd Statue Unveiled At Newark, N.J. City Hall

A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd was unveiled at City Hall in Newark, N.J., Wednesday (June 16) to honor his life and make a statement on social justice.

Newark mayor Ras Baraka along with Leon Pickney (who commissioned and donated the statue) along with others, unveiled the donated statue, just three days shy of Juneteenth. Officials say the statue will remain there for at least a year, and they hope it will serve as a reminder of the global movement sparked by Floyd’s murder.



Sculptor Stanley Watts depicted Floyd sitting on a bench and explained during the unveiling ceremony why he did it this way.

“The world needed a peaceful George,” said Watts, according to NJ.com. “The world needed him relaxed and chilling on a bench and that’s what we produced and we produced him larger than life, because after death, George will be remembered. That’s what memorials are. To remember and never forget why we changed today and tomorrow and for the rest of our existence on this planet.”