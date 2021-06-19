Enormous Juneteenth Mural Revealed In Galveston, Texas

In Galveston, a huge new mural commemorating Juneteenth has been revealed.

Titled “Absolute Equality,” the mural was inspired by General Order No. 3 in which federal troops read aloud at numerous locations informing slaves in Texas of their freedom on June 19th, 1865, according to KHOU11. The news came two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

"I’m excited about a new mural that we’ve created for Juneteenth,” Houston artist Reginald C. Adams tells the television news outlet.

The giant new mural was revealed this week ahead of the Juneteenth holiday and was created over the course of 27 days.