(L-R) Artists Dantrel Boone, Samson Adenugba, Joshua Bennett, and principal artist Reginald C. Adams pose in front of their "Absolute Equality" mural in Galveston, Texas, on June 16, 2021. - The mural is to be dedicated on June 19, now the Juneteenth National Independence Day national holiday, to celebrate the day in Galveston in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans learned that they were free. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by Francois PICARD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by FRANCOIS PICARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Enormous Juneteenth Mural Revealed In Galveston, Texas

It was inspired by General Order No. 3 that federal troops read on June 19, 1865 informing Texas slaves of their freedom.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

In Galveston, a huge new mural commemorating Juneteenth has been revealed.

Titled “Absolute Equality,” the mural was inspired by General Order No. 3 in which federal troops read aloud at numerous locations informing slaves in Texas of their freedom on June 19th, 1865, according to KHOU11. The news came two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

"I’m excited about a new mural that we’ve created for Juneteenth,” Houston artist Reginald C. Adams tells the television news outlet.

The giant new mural was revealed this week ahead of the Juneteenth holiday and was created over the course of 27 days.

“1,296 labor hours, moving 312 gallons of paint, covering 5,000 square feet,” Adams tells the news station. “Absolute equality is a virtue that I think we should all be living towards.”

Photo: FRANCOIS PICARD/AFP via Getty Images

