KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 07: U.S. House Representative Emanuel Cleaver introduces former Vice President and Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the Joe Biden Campaign Rally at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on March 7, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Emanuel Cleaver

Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Lynch Black Lawmaker

Kenneth Hubert was arrested in March.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

A man reportedly pleaded guilty this week to charges that he threatened to lynch two lawmakers: Black Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri after the January 6 Capitol riots, and Steve Cohen of Tennessee in 2019.

According to Axios, court records reveal Kenneth Hubert pleaded guilty Thursday (June 17) to two charges of threatening to assault a U.S. government official. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison.

On January 7, Hubert, who was arrested in March, called Cleaver’s office, called him a racial slur, and claimed he was "as dumb as a rock" and added: "How about a noose around his neck?" Hubert said he did not like that Cleaver ended the opening prayer on the first day of Congress by saying, "Amen and A-woman."

RELATED: Missouri Man Threatens To Kill Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Mentions Noose

Hubert also admitted he called Cohen’s office in May 2019 and told a staff member he had "a noose with the congressman’s name on it" and he planned to "put a noose around his neck and drag him behind his pickup truck."

The  York Times reports prosecutors revealed that Hubert had a history of making threatening phone calls. On the day of the insurrection, he called the Missouri Democratic Party and said members should “stay in hiding.”

Additionally, Hubert called a Montana federal judge after the state’s 2014 ruling that its same-sex marriage ban was unconstitutional.

Photo: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

