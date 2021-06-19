Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Lynch Black Lawmaker

A man reportedly pleaded guilty this week to charges that he threatened to lynch two lawmakers: Black Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri after the January 6 Capitol riots, and Steve Cohen of Tennessee in 2019.

According to Axios, court records reveal Kenneth Hubert pleaded guilty Thursday (June 17) to two charges of threatening to assault a U.S. government official. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison.

On January 7, Hubert, who was arrested in March, called Cleaver’s office, called him a racial slur, and claimed he was "as dumb as a rock" and added: "How about a noose around his neck?" Hubert said he did not like that Cleaver ended the opening prayer on the first day of Congress by saying, "Amen and A-woman."

Hubert also admitted he called Cohen’s office in May 2019 and told a staff member he had "a noose with the congressman’s name on it" and he planned to "put a noose around his neck and drag him behind his pickup truck."

The York Times reports prosecutors revealed that Hubert had a history of making threatening phone calls. On the day of the insurrection, he called the Missouri Democratic Party and said members should “stay in hiding.”

Additionally, Hubert called a Montana federal judge after the state’s 2014 ruling that its same-sex marriage ban was unconstitutional.