Woman Yells Racist Remarks At Brooklyn Pizzeria Customer

The NYPD is offering a reward in hopes of identifying a woman who was caught on video harassing a Black customer inside a Brooklyn pizzeria earlier this month.

According to local New York news radio station WINS, the 36-year-old victim was trying to leave Not Ray’s Pizza in Brooklyn on the evening of June 11 when she was harassed by another woman.

Police say the woman grabbed a red pepper shaker and shook it at the victim while making anti-Black and anti-immigrant statements. No injuries were reported.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is reportedly investigating. They took to their Twitter account on June 15 and posted video without sound of the suspect.