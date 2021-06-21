Woman Yells Racist Remarks At Brooklyn Pizzeria Customer

The NYPD is offering a reward in hopes of identifying a woman who was caught on video harassing a Black customer inside a Brooklyn pizzeria earlier this month.
According to local New York news radio station WINS, the 36-year-old victim was trying to leave Not Ray’s Pizza in Brooklyn on the evening of June 11 when she was harassed by another woman.
Police say the woman grabbed a red pepper shaker and shook it at the victim while making anti-Black and anti-immigrant statements. No injuries were reported.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is reportedly investigating. They took to their Twitter account on June 15 and posted video without sound of the suspect.
WANTED for AGG HARASSMENT: On 6/11/21 @ 5:21PM inside Not Ray’s Pizza located @ 694 Fulton St the unidentified female grabbed a shaker of black pepper shook pepper @ the victim while making anti-Black/anti-immigrant statements. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/9VSGAiFbk4— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 16, 2021
The New York Daily News reports that the alleged attacker was unprovoked and that the victim said the woman’s rant was against both her and her kids. She chose not to have her name released to the public out of fear of retaliation.
“She said ‘F**k your baby, n*****,’” the woman recounted to the Daily News in her Brooklyn apartment. “To my 4-year-old, she called him a n***** and said ‘Get out of this country.’”
The mom said she was holding the infant in her arms while paying for pizza when the woman entered the business and exploded in a racist rage.
Acting quickly, the woman pulled out her cellphone to record the end of the encounter.
“I said she must have Tourette’s,” said the mom, who was also accompanied by her 4-year-old boy. “I walked away and she threw the red pepper in my baby’s face ... I was very shocked because it’s New York City.”
(Photo: NYPD via Twitter)
