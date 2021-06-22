Quadruplets Graduate From Yale And Looking To Set Their Own Path

In 2017, Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel Wade left their Ohio hometown to attend Yale University, and now, they’re graduating and looking to set their own path.

In speaking with PEOPLE, the quadruplets say they went to the Ivy League school together, but tried their best to each stick out individually.

"In high school, we all knew the same people. So in a sense, that didn't allow us to divert as much as we might've wanted to," says Nick. "But in college, because there's so many different types of people, and we had so many different diverse interests, I think we were able to carve our paths in our own way."