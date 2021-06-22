Quadruplets Graduate From Yale And Looking To Set Their Own Path

In 2017, Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel Wade left their Ohio hometown to attend Yale University, and now, they’re graduating and looking to set their own path.
In speaking with PEOPLE, the quadruplets say they went to the Ivy League school together, but tried their best to each stick out individually.
"In high school, we all knew the same people. So in a sense, that didn't allow us to divert as much as we might've wanted to," says Nick. "But in college, because there's so many different types of people, and we had so many different diverse interests, I think we were able to carve our paths in our own way."
Known as the Wade Quad in their hometown, the brothers graduated in May. Aaron double majored in computer science and psychology, while Nick received a degree in political science, with a minor in Arabic. Zach also double majored in chemical engineering and economics, while Nigel got his degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. The fact that they chose such different majors helped them create their own identities.
"We grew up in this town where we had always existed as The Quads or the Wade brothers. But when we got to Yale, it was very much small fish in a big pond," Aaron said to PEOPLE. "Nobody really knew who we were. I feel that when people met me at Yale, they met Aaron Wade, as opposed to one of the quadruplets."
As far as on-campus, out of class activity, Nick worked with refugees and immigrants, Aaron was a musical director of a campus a cappella group and Zach served as president of the National Society of Black Engineers.
"I wouldn't just be walking on the street and just be like, 'Oh hey, there's my brother,'" says Aaron. "When that happened, I would be shook. I'd be like, 'Oh my God, I completely forgot that you go to this school.'"
