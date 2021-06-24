Democratic Socialist India Walton Stages Upset In Buffalo, N.Y. Mayoral Race

In a surprise upset, activist India Walton is set to become the first woman mayor of Buffalo, N.Y., defeating the city’s first Black mayor, four-time incumbent, Byron Brown, in her bid for the seat.



Running as a Democratic Socialist, Walton will face no Republican challenger in the general election, so the path is set for her to take the seat this coming November.

In an emotional phone call with her mother, Walton shouted, "Mommy, I won. Mommy, I'm the mayor of Buffalo. Well, not until January, but, yeah."

She ran on a decidedly progressive platform. Among her promises were to reduce Buffalo’s policing budget by $7.5 million by making it so that police won’t respond to mental health or minor traffic calls. In addition, she wants to implement sanctuary city protection for undocumented people.