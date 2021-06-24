MLK’s Estate Reaches Publishing Agreement With HarperCollins

HarperCollins Publishers released Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s first book more than 60 years ago. Now, Dr. King’s literary archive has reached an international agreement for HarperCollins Publishers for further access to his work.

According to the Associated Press, the manager of King's estate, Eric Tidwell, said in a statement, “The King Estate is pleased to return the publishing rights to Dr. King’s literary archive to his original publisher. Dr. King’s prophetic message of peace, hope, love and equality continue to impact the world today. That message is needed now more than ever. We look forward to utilizing HarperCollins’ global footprint to continue the perpetuation of Dr. King’s wonderful legacy through new creative literary projects.”

HarperCollins’ HarperOne Group division is planning an annual reissue of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech with a new introduction each year from a contemporary writer.

In 1958, HarperCollins, which was then known as Harper & Brothers, released King’s first book Stride Toward Freedom.