Trending:

MLK’s Estate Reaches Publishing Agreement With HarperCollins

Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers a speech to a crowd of approximately 7,000 people on May 17, 1967 at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

MLK’s Estate Reaches Publishing Agreement With HarperCollins

There will be a reissue of the “I Have a Dream” speech.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

HarperCollins Publishers released Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s first book more than 60 years ago. Now, Dr. King’s literary archive has reached an international agreement for HarperCollins Publishers for further access to his work. 

According to the Associated Press, the manager of King's estate, Eric Tidwell, said in a statement, “The King Estate is pleased to return the publishing rights to Dr. King’s literary archive to his original publisher. Dr. King’s prophetic message of peace, hope, love and equality continue to impact the world today. That message is needed now more than ever. We look forward to utilizing HarperCollins’ global footprint to continue the perpetuation of Dr. King’s wonderful legacy through new creative literary projects.”

RELATED: 8 Things About Martin Luther King Jr. That May Surprise You

HarperCollins’ HarperOne Group division is planning an annual reissue of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech with a new introduction each year from a contemporary writer.

In 1958, HarperCollins, which was then known as Harper & Brothers, released King’s first book Stride Toward Freedom

(Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news

BET Awards 2021

SUN JUNE 27 8P/7C

Host Taraji P. Henson

LIVE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC