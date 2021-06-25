President Joe Biden Weighs In On Derek Chauvin Sentence

On Friday afternoon (June 25), Joe Biden said that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's 22-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd "seems to be appropriate."

"I don't know all the circumstances that were considered, but it seems to me, under the guidelines, that seems to be appropriate," Biden said in the Oval Office after he was told the news by reporters, according to CNN.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison Friday (June 25), two months after being found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, completing a saga that has lasted more than a year, inspiring worldwide protest over police violence and forcing the nation to take a hard look at the role of law enforcement. He had faced as much as 40 years behind bars.

The sentence is the longest for a police officer convicted of murder in Minnesota history.

In April, a jury found Chauvin, a former Minneapolis policeman, guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter over the May 25, 2020 incident in which he and three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao arrested Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. In an attempt to subdue him, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, asphyxiating him. He was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital.

The president also spoke about Chauvin’s verdict in April, saying he had been "praying the verdict is the right verdict," and suggested there was ample evidence for the jury to consider.

"It's overwhelming, in my view," Biden said at the time. "I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered."