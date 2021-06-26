Twitter Drags Derek Chauvin’s Mother For Calling Him ‘Honorable’

Derek Chauvin’s mom received blowback from social media commenters after she attempted to paint her son as a “loving,” and “caring” “good man” during her pre-sentencing testimony in an effort to soften the judge’s blow.

During her statement, Carolyn Pawlenty insisted that her son is not racist, uncaring or heartless, despite several reports that he failed to show remorse for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes and 29 seconds, which led to a third-degree murder charge, among others. She told Judge Peter Cahill that Chauvin “has a big heart.”

RELATED: Derek Chauvin Sentencing: Former Officer Sentenced to 22.5 Years Murder of George Floyd

“Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day,” Pawlenty said during her five-minute-long speech. “I’ve seen the toll it has taken on him. I believe a lengthy sentence will not serve Derek well. When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me. I will not be able to see Derek, talk to him on the phone or give him our special hug.”