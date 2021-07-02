Police Officer Who Sought Breonna Taylor No-Knock Warrant Has Firing Upheld

The Kentucky police detective who obtained the no-knock search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death has had his firing upheld.

The Associated Press reports the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board upheld Joshua Jaynes’ termination with a 4-0 vote on Wednesday (June 30). The vote came after three days of hearings in which Jaymes sought reinstatement to the Louisville Police.

Jaynes was fired by former interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry last January. Gentry said Jaynes was “untruthful” about how he obtained some of the information about Taylor included in the warrant.

In an interview with Louisville police investigators last year, Jaynes admitted that he did not personally verify that a drug-trafficking suspect was receiving mail at Taylor’s apartment, even though he had said that he had personally verified the information in an earlier affidavit. Jaynes said he had relied on information from a fellow officer.

Jaynes’ lawyer, Thomas Clay, argued that Jaynes did not lie on the affidavit and did not have a responsibility to verify information from a fellow officer before putting it in his affidavit. Clay also said that Jaynes will appeal the merit board ruling to circuit court after the official order is issued.

At least three officers involved with the raid have been fired, but none of the officers who fired their weapons have faced criminal charges directly over Taylor's death, according to NPR.

Last April, Kentucky governor [name] signed a law limiting the use of no-knock warrants in the state. The city of Louisville’s “Breonna’s law,” passed in June 2020, outright bans the use of no-knock warrants.